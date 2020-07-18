Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.22

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and traded as high as $25.39. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 1,140 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

