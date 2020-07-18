Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.37. Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 86,068,848 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

