Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $6.72. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 166,700 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 185,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

