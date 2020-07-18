iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.29

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and traded as high as $38.97. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 446,100 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Fis Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

