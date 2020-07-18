Camellia Plc (LON:CAM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,852.50 and traded as high as $8,050.00. Camellia shares last traded at $8,200.00, with a volume of 45 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,852.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,925.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 million and a P/E ratio of 26.46.

Camellia (LON:CAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 300.50 ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 137.60 ($1.69) by GBX 162.90 ($2.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camellia Plc will post 64800.0038048 EPS for the current year.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

