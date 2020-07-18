B. Riley Weighs in on SunCoke Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

SXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 235,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

