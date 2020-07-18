Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $240.74

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.74 and traded as high as $250.00. Eco Animal Health Group shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 17,514 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58.

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

