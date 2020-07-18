Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 78,100 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,683,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 104.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

