Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $312.56

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.56 and traded as high as $330.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust shares last traded at $323.00, with a volume of 30,352 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $268.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 294.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

