Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.14

Tern PLC (LON:TERN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.63. Tern shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 2,088,116 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.70.

Tern (LON:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

