Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.80

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.80 and traded as high as $161.99. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $161.99, with a volume of 591 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.58. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

