Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.17

Medical Facilities Corp (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $2.78. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,418 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

