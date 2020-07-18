ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.83

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and traded as high as $31.09. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.