Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

