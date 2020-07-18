GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 185,019 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

