Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $441.67

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.67 and traded as high as $510.00. Ergomed shares last traded at $500.00, with a volume of 1,231,430 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 441.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 420.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $253.62 million and a PE ratio of 45.74.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

