FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Issued By Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$478.58 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

