Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Goldrich Mining Co (OTCMKTS:GRMC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 12,300 shares.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRMC)

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its mineral properties include Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres of patented federal mining claims and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

