Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.22

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $6.21. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 75,800 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

