Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.22

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $6.21. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 75,800 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.
About Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)
Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
