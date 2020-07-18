Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($25.60) price target (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($25.84)) on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($21.66) price target (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($22.03)) on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,121 ($26.10) to GBX 2,060 ($25.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,940.42 ($23.88).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,811 ($22.29) on Thursday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,872.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,864.73.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

