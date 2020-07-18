Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

