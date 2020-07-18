Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lifted by Analyst

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of MXIM opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,426,000 after buying an additional 70,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,553 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

