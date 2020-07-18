Zacks: Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce $15.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the lowest is $14.88 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $65.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $67.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.33 million, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $110.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

MNKD opened at $1.72 on Friday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $371.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.26.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at $295,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MannKind by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MannKind by 183.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

