Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – G.Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. G.Research also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ELAN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of ELAN opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,189.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,394 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $243,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.