$15.58 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $15.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $29.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $92.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $96.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $107.21 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $114.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,721,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 602,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

LMAT opened at $27.79 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

