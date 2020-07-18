DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.44. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

NYSE DTE opened at $111.51 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

