Hudbay Minerals Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $854.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $245.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.87 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

