Brokers Offer Predictions for Tilly’s Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.22 million, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,621 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

