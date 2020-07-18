FY2021 EPS Estimates for AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AO World in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AOWDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of AO World stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. AO World has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

