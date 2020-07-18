$135.68 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report $135.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.20 million and the highest is $142.00 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $143.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $556.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.89 million to $568.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $580.94 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $581.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $247,406.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

