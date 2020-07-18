Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

