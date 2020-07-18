Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of FAST opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fastenal by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 49,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

