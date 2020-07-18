Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.94

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.94 and traded as low as $26.75. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 1,060 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.04 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hudbay Minerals Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
Hudbay Minerals Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
Brokers Offer Predictions for Tilly’s Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Tilly’s Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings
FY2021 EPS Estimates for AO World PLC Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 EPS Estimates for AO World PLC Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
$135.68 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc This Quarter
$135.68 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc This Quarter
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Lifted by Analyst
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Lifted by Analyst
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fastenal
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fastenal


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report