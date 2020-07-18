Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.94

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.94 and traded as low as $26.75. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 1,060 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.04 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

