Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$365.64 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.32.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

