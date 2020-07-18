$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the highest is $3.17 billion. Adobe posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $12.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $432.42 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.37.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Adobe by 150.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 215.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

