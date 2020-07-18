Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will post sales of $153.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $229.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $426.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $891.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.98 million to $974.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $907.58 million, with estimates ranging from $696.73 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.75). Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 266.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.79 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

NYSE:WLL opened at $1.01 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $95.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

