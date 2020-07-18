$998.55 Million in Sales Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report sales of $998.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $982.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.68). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 68,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

