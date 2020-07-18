$147.00 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post sales of $147.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.60 million and the lowest is $141.00 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $166.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $608.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.20 million to $618.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.68 million, with estimates ranging from $582.13 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after buying an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,611 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 796,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.