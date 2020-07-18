Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $9.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,962 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

