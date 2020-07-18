Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.02

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.58. Lekoil shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 80,934 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

