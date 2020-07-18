Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.18 Million

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report sales of $53.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.64 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $248.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $600.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.77 million to $648.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $820.75 million, with estimates ranging from $739.13 million to $916.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $207.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

