Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.42

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.00. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 11,564 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

