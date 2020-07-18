S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to report $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

SPGI opened at $354.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $357.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

