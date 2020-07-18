Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report sales of $56.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.31 million and the highest is $57.15 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $239.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $234.30 million, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $237.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LBAI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

LBAI stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

