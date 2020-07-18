BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 2.50

News articles about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a daily sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted BlackRock’s analysis:

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $587.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.38 by $1.47. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.