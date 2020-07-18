Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Gossamer Bio Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.49). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of GOSS opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 2,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.