Contrasting Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) & Tenet Healthcare (OTCMKTS:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and Rennova Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare $18.48 billion 0.13 -$232.00 million $2.68 8.52 Rennova Health $15.99 million 0.12 -$48.03 million N/A N/A

Rennova Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenet Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare 0 6 5 0 2.45 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $28.18, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare -0.65% 65.69% 1.54% Rennova Health -300.46% N/A -296.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Tenet Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Tenet Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; cardiothoracic surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and surgical hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 hospitals, 23 surgical hospitals, and approximately 475 outpatient centers, as well as 255 ambulatory surgery, 36 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.