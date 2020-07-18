DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Get Qiagen alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.