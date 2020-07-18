RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.72. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 111,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.57% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.42% of RiceBran Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

