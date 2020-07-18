Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $337.80

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $337.80 and traded as low as $260.00. Accesso Technology Group shares last traded at $267.50, with a volume of 72,375 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 389 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 306.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.80. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

